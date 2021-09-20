Azerbaijan returns 2 Armenia citizens

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia on Sunday issued a statement that two residents of Kasakh village of the Kotayk Province had deviated, while traveling on the Goris-Vorotan motorway, and ended up in the territory under the control of Azerbaijan, the NSS noted in a new statement, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: And as a result of the work carried out by the NSS and the Russian border guards, the Azerbaijani side has returned the above-mentioned persons at 11:45pm, on the same day, the NSS added in its new statement.