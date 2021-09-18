Georgia reported 1,997 new coronavirus cases, 1,232 recoveries and 52 deaths on Saturday, the official figures show.

September 18, 2021, 12:41 Georgia reports 1,997 fresh coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 692 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 292 cases and the Kakheti region with 220 cases, the First Channel of Geogia reported.

A total of 32,071 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 17,485 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,586 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 6,23%, while 7,27% in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 593,763 among them 558,042 people recovered and 8,498 died.

There are 39 people quarantined, 5,492 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,241 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities, 21,479 are in self-isolation, 20,464 people are treated at home.

As of September 18, 1,629,582 people got the Covid-19 vaccine.