The Yerevan State University has its contribution to the "100 houses to Artsakh" program.

September 18, 2021, 11:26 Yerevan State University delegation is in Artsakh on a symbolic visit

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Acting rector of the Yerevan State University, Hovhannes Hovhannisyan noted that the idea to participate in the project first of all symbolizes the unity of the Armenian people.

“The staff of Yerevan State University has decided to participate in the "100 Houses to Artsakh" program and build one of the houses on behalf of the university. For that purpose, a part of the university management, professors and students visited Artsakh to participate in the groundbreaking of the house.

We also visited the Artsakh State University, various formats of cooperation and programs for the future were discussed during the meeting," H. Hovhannisyan said.