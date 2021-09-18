The screening of the film

The young film director Arman Nshanyan's feature film "Solomon's Songs", dedicated to the life of the great composer Komitas, was screened Friday in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress”, the film director said: "Most of the filming took place in that places of the Artsakh Republic, which today, unfortunately, are under the control of the enemy, in particular, many episodes, were shot in Shushi.

The days I spent on this land were some of the most important days of my life. Let us love and cherish this land, given to us by God, so that it will remain ours for centuries. And the breath that inspired me to make the film comes entirely from the people of Artsakh," said Nshanyan.

15-year-old Slava Seyranyan, who plays little Solomon in the film, was born in Artsakh. Speaking about taking the main role in the film, he said: "In 2018, I was chosen as the main actor as a result of the casting. I did not imagine that I would be chosen, because I have never experimented with acting.

After the accursed war, the fact that the film was shot in Artsakh affects me in a completely different way.

This film is doubly painful for the audience, especially for the people of Artsakh," S. Seyranyan mentioned.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Gharakhanyan also shared her impressions about the film.