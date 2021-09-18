Artsakhpress

International

France recalls its ambassadors to US, Australia for consultations

France immediately recalls for consultations its ambassadors from the United States and Australia over announcements made by the two countries on September 15 - the day when they announced creating a security partnership with the United Kingdom, and Canberra cancelled a submarine contract with Paris, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without delay our ambassadors to the United States and to Australia for consultations," the French top diplomat was quoted as saying by the ministry’s press service. "This exceptional decision is justified by the exceptional gravity of the announcements made on 15th September by Australia and the United States."

"The cancellation of the Attack class submarine program binding Australia and France since 2016, and the announcement of a new partnership with the United States meant to launch studies on a possible future cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines, constitute unacceptable behavior between allies and partners, whose consequences directly affect the vision we have of our alliances, of our partnerships and of the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe," the statement says.

Reuters quoted a White House official as saying the United States regretted the French decision, adding that Washington had been in close touch with France over it.

Reuters also wrote with reference to diplomatic sources that France was not planning to recall its ambassador to the United Kingdom. "We don't need to hold consultations with our (British) ambassador to know what to make of it or to draw any conclusions," the source said.

On September 16, Australia, the UK and the US announced the establishment of the AUKUS trilateral partnership on security in Indian and Pacific oceans. Under the agreement, Australia plans to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines that will be commissioned in 2036, as well as equip its armed forces with US-made cruise missiles. This forced Canberra to void its major military contract with France. China warned that the establishment of AUKUS will ramp up the arms race and urged all participants to abolish the "cold war mentality" and "narrow-minded geopolitical concepts.".


     

Politics

Armenian, French FMs discuss NK conflict’s peaceful settlement over phone

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday had a telephone conversation with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, the foreign ministry of Armenia informed.

Armenian PM, Iranian President discuss uninterrupted organization of cargo transportation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tajikistan, the PM’s...

Armenian PM meets with Iranian President in Tajikistan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is having a meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tajikistan.

PM Pashinyan and Tajik president discuss bilateral ties, CSTO partnership

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to discuss...

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia discusses return of POWs from Azerbaijan with Russian counterpart

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council...

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia discusses return of POWs from Azerbaijan with Russian counterpart

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council...

United States doesn’t consider status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved – Ambassador to Armenia

The United States doesn’t see the status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved, US Ambassador...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this, news.am informs.

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The reopened factory in Stepanakert exports pasta to Armenia and Russia

The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the...

Society

A memorial evening, dedicated to the 206 fallen and missing Stepanakert fighters during the 44-Day War

On September 16, a memorial evening, dedicated to the 206 Stepanakert boys who have fallen and went missing during the 44-Day Artsakh War, was held at the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace.

A house in Martuni renovated with the funding support of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation

The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation continues to implement its programs in Artsakh. This time the foundation...

27 teacher-leaders of "Teach for Armenia" Educational Foundation work in Artsakh

27 teacher-leaders of the "Teach for Armenia" Educational Foundation have been teaching in 25 communities...

Tufenkian Charitable Foundation has donated laboratory equipment to schools of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Within the framework of its programs, the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation has donated laboratory equipment...

An apartment renovated in Artsakh's Martuni, through joint efforts of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation and the Armenian Missionary Association of America

The apartment of 19-year-old Kamo Petrosyan, a resident of Artsakh’s Martuni region, who was wounded...

Emile Ghessen's film about the Nagorno-Karabakh war to be screened in Fresno

A new documentary about the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) will be soon screened in Fresno.

The opening ceremony of the building of the " Paul Eluard Francophone Center " Foundation took place in Stepanakert

The opening ceremony of the building of the " Paul Eluard Francophone Center " foundation took place...

Military

Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh

At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh, the Artsakh Defense Ministry informs.

Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement...

Yerevan to host next CSTO summit

The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...

Battalion commander jailed in investigation into 2020 December mass capture of Armenian troops

A Lt. Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces who was serving as battalion chief of staff at a military...

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

Sport

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

International

France recalls its ambassadors to US, Australia for consultations

Georgia has reported 56 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours

Putin to vote in parliamentary elections online, says Kremlin

Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 90-day mission to space station

