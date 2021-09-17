Armenian, French FMs discuss NK conflict’s peaceful settlement over phone

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday had a telephone conversation with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, the foreign ministry of Armenia informed.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the continued development of Armenian-French relations, and reaffirmed their interest in expanding the multidisciplinary cooperation between the two countries.

The Armenian and French FMs discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, highlighting the necessity of resuming the peaceful settlement process within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Ararat Mirzoyan said Armenia and its people highly value the position and steps of the French government and parliament during and after the 2020 aggression launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

The officials exchanged views also on the post-war humanitarian situation and highlighted the quick repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives from Azerbaijan.

They also discussed the current situation caused by the recent illegal incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s sovereign territory. The ministers stressed the need for de-escalation of the situation and efforts for stability.

The Armenian FM also thanked the French side for the constant support in fighting COVID-19.

