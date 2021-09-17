Georgia has reported 2,039 new cases of coronavirus, 2,192 recoveries and 56 deaths in the past 24 hours. 26,484 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia, Agenda.ge reported.

September 17, 2021, 17:09 Georgia has reported 56 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: 31,532 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 18,378 of the 31,532 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,154 were PCR tests.

The country has had 591,766 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 7.31 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

556,810 of the 591,766 patients have recovered, while 8,446 have died from the virus.