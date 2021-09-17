At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh, the Artsakh Defense Ministry informs.
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result, Private Vruyr Shahramanyan, a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army, received a gunshot wound.
Relevant information about this incident has been provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.