Putin may take part in UN General Assembly, but no concrete plans yet. Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin may potentially participate in the UN General Assembly session, but this is not currently on his schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This is not in his schedule at this moment," the spokesman said. "But various initiatives appear there, so I would rather not rule out anything. But the president does not have concrete plans at this point."

The 76th UN General Assembly session opened on September 14. Leaders of 83 states, 43 Prime Ministers and 23 Foreign Ministers are expected to arrive to the UN headquarters in New York.