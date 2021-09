On September 17, a bicycle race dedicated to the Day of Physical Education was organized in Stepanakert with participation of about 100 pupils.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The competition started near the monument “We are our mountains”.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Daniel Mkrtchyan said: "According to the tradition, sports events are organized this year, as well.

We have included in the competition more than 100 students from all schools of the capital. The goal is to propagate a healthy lifestyle.

The winners were rewarded with monetary awards,” said Daniel Mkrtchyan.