A memorial evening, dedicated to the 206 fallen and missing Stepanakert fighters during the 44-Day War

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: On September 16, a memorial evening, dedicated to the 206 Stepanakert boys who have fallen and went missing during the 44-Day Artsakh War, was held at the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace.



At the beginning of the memorial evening, the attendees of the event observed a minute of silence in honor of the immortal memory of the heroes.



As "Artsakhpress" reports, the event was organized on the initiative of the “Union of Relatives of Fallen and Missing Servicemen of the 3rd Artsakh War” and the "Union of Artsakh Reserve Officers" NGOs. Pastor of the St. Hakob Church of Stepanakert, Father Priest Minas Movsisyan made an opening speech.



"Our hearts are full of suffering today, we are broken in spirit and mind, but we look to the future with hope. Indeed, today we live in difficult times, but we must recover, remember our heroic warriors who didn’t spare their lives for the sake of the homeland. This was not a war, but a crime against all Armenians.



"Therefore, we are grateful to all the martyrs who stood up against this crime," said Father Priest Minas Movsisyan.



Afterwards, the students of the Stepanakert Sayat-Nova Music College and Artsakh State University, the students of School N1 after Khachatur Abovyan performed patriotic music and poems at the event.



Armen Asryan, President of the “Union of Relatives of Fallen and Missing Servicemen of the 3rd Artsakh War”, the father of a soldier who went missing in the 44-day Artsakh War, in his speech called on the population to stand up for the salvation of the homeland, continuing the heroism of their children.



"It is very difficult to find words to alleviate our grief and pain. Almost a year has passed since the nightmare of the 44-day war, but the fate of 44 servicemen in Artsakh is still unknown.

The pain is great, but we must find strength in ourselves, walk forward with pride, remember and honor them, immortalize their names.We must make a small contribution to the strengthening, development and prosperity of Artsakh," said Armen Asryan, in particular.



Mikael Hajiyan, the father of two fallen fighters who sacrificed their lives during the Four-Day and 44-Day Wars, said in his speech that the the boys have fallen, hoping that the parents would continue their sacred work.



"I am the father with many children. Why? Because I did not have only Norayr and Yervand. All the fallen fighters of Artsakh are my children and we must continue to live in memory of them," said Hajiyan.