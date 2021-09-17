A house in Martuni renovated with the funding support of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation

The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation continues to implement its programs in Artsakh. This time the foundation has renovated the house of Hayk Hakobyan, a resident of Martuni, a soldier, who has been wounded during the Third Artsakh War.
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: His house was damaged during the recent war.
In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the executive director of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation Grigor Bedyan said.
"We are repairing the house of the fifth wounded soldier in Martuni region.
In her speech, the mother of the Hakobyan family, Ninel Hakobyan, thanked the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation for appreciating her son's devotion.