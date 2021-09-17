Artsakhpress

A house in Martuni renovated with the funding support of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation

The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation continues to implement its programs in Artsakh. This time the foundation has renovated the house of Hayk Hakobyan, a resident of Martuni, a soldier, who has been wounded during the Third Artsakh War.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: His house was damaged during the recent war.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the executive director of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation Grigor Bedyan said.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"We are repairing the house of the fifth wounded soldier in Martuni region.

Many similar projects have been implemented in the region. We have repaired the apartments of the wounded servicemen living in the villages located from Herher village to Machkalashen.
We are going to renovate Tsovategh community hall in the near future. "We will try to help the people living in the border villages, so that they understand that they are not alone, but all the Armenians support them," said G. Bedyan.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէIn her speech, the mother of the Hakobyan family, Ninel Hakobyan, thanked the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation for appreciating her son's devotion.


     

Armenian PM, Iranian President discuss uninterrupted organization of cargo transportation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tajikistan, the PM’s Office said.

Armenian PM meets with Iranian President in Tajikistan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is having a meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tajikistan.

PM Pashinyan and Tajik president discuss bilateral ties, CSTO partnership

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to discuss...

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia discusses return of POWs from Azerbaijan with Russian counterpart

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council...

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia discusses return of POWs from Azerbaijan with Russian counterpart

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council...

United States doesn’t consider status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved – Ambassador to Armenia

The United States doesn’t see the status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved, US Ambassador...

Armenia to host 2022 CSTO meetings

The next meetings of the foreign and defense ministerial councils and the committee of heads of security...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this, news.am informs.

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert...

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The reopened factory in Stepanakert exports pasta to Armenia and Russia

The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the...

A memorial evening, dedicated to the 206 fallen and missing Stepanakert fighters during the 44-Day War

On September 16, a memorial evening, dedicated to the 206 Stepanakert boys who have fallen and went missing during the 44-Day Artsakh War, was held at the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace.

The Tufenkian Charitable Foundation continues to implement its programs in Artsakh. This time the foundation...

27 teacher-leaders of "Teach for Armenia" Educational Foundation work in Artsakh

27 teacher-leaders of the "Teach for Armenia" Educational Foundation have been teaching in 25 communities...

Tufenkian Charitable Foundation has donated laboratory equipment to schools of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Within the framework of its programs, the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation has donated laboratory equipment...

An apartment renovated in Artsakh's Martuni, through joint efforts of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation and the Armenian Missionary Association of America

The apartment of 19-year-old Kamo Petrosyan, a resident of Artsakh’s Martuni region, who was wounded...

Emile Ghessen's film about the Nagorno-Karabakh war to be screened in Fresno

A new documentary about the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) will be soon screened in Fresno.

The opening ceremony of the building of the " Paul Eluard Francophone Center " Foundation took place in Stepanakert

The opening ceremony of the building of the " Paul Eluard Francophone Center " foundation took place...

Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement of Janyatag to a cell tower in the Martakert district of Artsakh.

Yerevan to host next CSTO summit

The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided...

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...

Battalion commander jailed in investigation into 2020 December mass capture of Armenian troops

A Lt. Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces who was serving as battalion chief of staff at a military...

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Reserve sergeant receives fatal gunshot wound, says Armenian defense ministry

A reserve sergeant, Mkrtich Hovakimyan, born in 1978, received a fatal gunshot wound at a military outpost...

Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 90-day mission to space station
Putin may take part in UN General Assembly, but no concrete plans yet. Peskov
Bicycle race dedicated to the Day of Physical Education organized in Stepanakert
Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh
A memorial evening dedicated to the 206 fallen and missing Stepanakert fighters during the 44-Day War
Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 90-day mission to space station

Putin may take part in UN General Assembly, but no concrete plans yet. Peskov

Trump predicts disappearance of US

US, Turkish officials hold political talks in Washington

