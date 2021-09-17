Russian peacekeepers provide security during construction of dirt road to cell tower in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of work during the construction of a dirt road from the settlement of Janyatag to a cell tower in the Martakert district of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The cell tower is located near the line of demarcation of the parties and requires regular maintenance. The administration decided to build a dirt road for the maintenance of this facility, turning to the Russian peacekeeping contingent for security, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The administration of the Janyatag district appealed to the Russian peacekeeping contingent with a request to ensure the safety of road works in the vicinity of the settlement of Janyatag. Residents need to communicate with relatives, friends and there are communication problems in this area, so this tower is necessary here. The local population is friendly to us, if necessary, they know who to turn to," said Danil Nikitin, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

At the moment, road workers have started removing the top layer of old soil and compacting the base of the future road for further laying a gravel cushion with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers.

"We will make a road to the cell tower. We appealed to the peacekeepers to ensure the safety of the work being carried out, since they are 200 meters from the border of Azerbaijan. The tower is located near the settlement of Janyatag, provides communication to local residents, only about 2 thousand people.

“The peacekeepers responded, came and provide our security," said Andranik Musaelyan, a representative of the construction company.

The system complex of receiving and transmitting equipment provides more than 5 thousand residents of remote areas of Nagorno-Karabakh with mobile communications and high-speed Internet.