Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tajikistan, the PM’s Office said.

September 17, 2021, 11:02 Armenian PM, Iranian President discuss uninterrupted organization of cargo transportation

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Armenian PM and the Iranian President discussed the further development of the bilateral relations, the uninterrupted operation of cargo transportation between the two countries and the ongoing developments in the region.

“I am happy to meet with you. I want to once again congratulate you on your victory in the elections and re-election as Prime Minister”, the Iranian President told the Armenian PM, expressing hope for new positive steps in the relations of the two countries during their tenure.

In his turn Prime Minister Pashinyan said he has returned from the inauguration of the Iranian President to Armenia with good impressions. “The activity of our governments has started at the same time, and I think it’s a very good nuance which gives an opportunity to harmonize our actions”, Pashinyan said, adding that the government’s action plan has specifically emphasized the importance of regional relations. In this contest the Armenian PM highlighted the statement of the Iranian President according to which the development of relations with neighbors is also important for Iran.