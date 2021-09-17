27 teacher-leaders of the "Teach for Armenia" Educational Foundation have been teaching in 25 communities of Artsakh since September.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armen Hovhannisyan, Artsakh Regional Director of the "Teach for Armenia" Educational Foundation told "Artsakhpress".

"Since the beginning of this academic year, 18 of the teacher-leaders who have been teaching in Artsakh have joined the program this year. 12 of them are of Artsakh origin, and the other participants have moved to Artsakh from Armenia. We sent them on business trips to the communities of Martakert, Askeran, Martuni and Stepanakert. Teacher-leaders undergo intensive summer training, which is a 5-week course.

"We want the students of our communities to be our future leaders who will be attached to their communities, who will learn to turn existing challenges into opportunities, and use them for community development," Hovhannisyan said.