The US will cease to exist after the House of Representatives election in 2022 and the presidential election in 2024. Former President Donald Trump stated about this in a telephone interview with Newsmax, news.am informs.

September 17, 2021, 09:51 Trump predicts disappearance of US

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: He noted that the Americans will no longer have a country in three years.

According to Trump, the US has rolled down like never before ever since incumbent President Joe Biden took office.