Within the framework of its programs, the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation has donated laboratory equipment to schools of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, about 29 schools of the region benefited from the program. In total, 33 sets of equipment have been donated.

Unfortunately, today we can not continue our donations and charitable programs in Hadrut and Kashatagh, but we really want to continue our mission in the Martuni region. By this small step, we want to help schoolchildren to become good professionals in the future, especially teachers for Artsakh," said Grigor Bedyan, Executive Director of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation.