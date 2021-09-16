An apartment renovated in Artsakh's Martuni, through joint efforts of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation and the Armenian Missionary Association of America

The apartment of 19-year-old Kamo Petrosyan, a resident of Artsakh’s Martuni region, who was wounded during the Third Artsakh War, has been renovated through joint efforts of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation and the Armenian Missionary Association of America.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The apartment was damaged during the recent war.

Lusine Abrahamyan, the head of the social department of the Artsakh branch of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, told “Artsakhpress”.

The Armenian Missionary Association of America helps Artsakh to improve the lives of the people, providing them financial, medical and other assistance.

"Let there be peace in Artsakh, so that people can live, create and prosper our country," Lusine Abrahamyan said.

"The Tufenkian Foundation has been carrying out important work in Artsakh for years, especially after the war. Immediately after this war, in cooperation with the relevant bodies of Artsakh, the foundation decided to expand its activities in the nearby communities of Martuni. We must do everything possible for the people of Artsakh to continue living and creating on their own land," said Ruben Janbazyan, Director of Foreign Relations at the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation.

The mother of the Petrosyan family, Nelli Petrosyan, expressed her gratitude to the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation and the Armenian Missionary Association for supporting them at that difficult period of time.

"We received our apartment in 2016, thanks to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, as a large family. There are 11 of us. The house was completely destroyed during the war. We didn’t believe that the house will be renovated again. But in two months, the renovation of the apartment has been completed.

Today we live in our house, which has good conditions," she said.