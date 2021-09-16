Artsakhpress

Yerevan to host next CSTO summit

The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided during the September 16 meeting in Tajikistan.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:  Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier said that the CSTO members have agreed the plan of implementing events in all member states regarding the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty, and the 20th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, marked in 2022. 

On September 16, the CSTO chairmanship was passed over to Armenia.


     

Politics

PM Pashinyan and Tajik president discuss bilateral ties, CSTO partnership

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to discuss issues related to bilateral relations and partnership in the CSTO.

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia discusses return of POWs from Azerbaijan with Russian counterpart

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council...

United States doesn’t consider status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved – Ambassador to Armenia

The United States doesn’t see the status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved, US Ambassador...

Armenia to host 2022 CSTO meetings

The next meetings of the foreign and defense ministerial councils and the committee of heads of security...

Armenia Security Council chief: Azerbaijan policy is obviously provocative

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Wednesday addressed the joint meeting...

Armenian President, Putin’s special envoy discuss intensification of cooperation in science, education fields

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of Russian President...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this, news.am informs.

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The reopened factory in Stepanakert exports pasta to Armenia and Russia

The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the...

Society

An apartment renovated in Artsakh's Martuni, through joint efforts of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation and the Armenian Missionary Association of America

The apartment of 19-year-old Kamo Petrosyan, a resident of Artsakh’s Martuni region, who was wounded during the Third Artsakh War, has been renovated through joint efforts of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation and the Armenian Missionary Association of America.

The opening ceremony of the building of the " Paul Eluard Francophone Center " Foundation took place in Stepanakert

The opening ceremony of the building of the " Paul Eluard Francophone Center " foundation took place...

Aurora to recommend 2021 laureate to direct funds for urgent humanitarian issues in Artsakh

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced the adjustment of the structure of its flagship program,...

New district being built in the Hovsepavan community

A new district is being built in the Hovsepavan community of the Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic....

The production of Artsakh eco-bags has an ecological and social direction: Founder

Eco Zaino is a social enterprise operating in Artsakh.

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund implements unprecedented programs in Artsakh

After the 44-Day Artsakh War, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is implementing unprecedented programs in...

ICRC donates off-road trucks to "Water and Sewerage" and "Water Industry" companies

The ICRC mission in Nagorno Karabakh has donated 5 off-road UAZ trucks to the Water and Sewerage and...

Military

The next CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan in the end of 2022, the organization’s council decided during the September 16 meeting in Tajikistan.

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...

Battalion commander jailed in investigation into 2020 December mass capture of Armenian troops

A Lt. Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces who was serving as battalion chief of staff at a military...

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Reserve sergeant receives fatal gunshot wound, says Armenian defense ministry

A reserve sergeant, Mkrtich Hovakimyan, born in 1978, received a fatal gunshot wound at a military outpost...

President Harutyunyan introduced the newly appointed Minister of Defence Kamo Vardanyan to the highest command staff of the Defence Army

On September 13 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defence...

Putin says withdrawal of western coalition’s troops from Afghanistan "put mildly hasty"
An apartment renovated in Artsakh's Martuni, through joint efforts of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation and the Armenian Missionary Association of America
The opening ceremony of the building of the " Paul Eluard Francophone Center " Foundation took place in Stepanakert
Aurora to recommend 2021 laureate to direct funds for urgent humanitarian issues in Artsakh
Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

Sport

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

International

Putin says withdrawal of western coalition’s troops from Afghanistan "put mildly hasty"

B-2 stealth bomber damaged during emergency landing in Missouri

Russia records another 18,841 coronavirus cases

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea, says South

