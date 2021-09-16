The opening ceremony of the building of the " Paul Eluard Francophone Center " Foundation took place in Stepanakert.

September 16, 2021, 15:25

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the event started with a flag raising ceremony.



The honor of raising the state flag of the Artsakh Republic was given to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan, the French flag-to the President of the "France-Artsakh" Friendship Circle, French MP Francois Pupponi and the Francophonie flag was raised by François Rochebloine, President of the "Francophonie in Artsakh" Union, former French MP.



"It is more than a year since very warm contacts have been established with a group of French people with high values, through which, in fact, I feel France and its culture. After the 44-day war in Artsakh, those relations entered a qualitatively new stage, as a result of which the activity of the Francophonie Center has been brought to life, the French language and high-quality culture have settled in the heart of Artsakh.

"Why Paul Eluard?" Because he is a spirit carrying a weapon and a pen, fighting against injustice, hatred, war, horror. He is a symbol of freedom. I am impressed by the depth of empathy of the French people towards our Armenians," Lusine Gharakhanyan said.

Gerard Guerguerian, Director of the " Paul Eluard Francophone Center " Foundation, said that at least three events will be held in the center each week.

"I have been trying for a long time to understand the reason of the persistence of this people to cling to the homeland. And I have realized that what really matters is attachment. It is necessary to remember the connection with the ancestors.

We must turn the center of Francophonie into a platform for a series of open exchanges for all cultures, as well as to strengthen the cultural solidarity," said Guerguerian.

At the end of the event, a tree planting and a symbolic reception were organized in the area of the center. The opening ceremony was attended by the First Lady of the Republic of Artsakh, Qristine Harutyunyan, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, other officials, members of the France-Artsakh Circle of Friendship.