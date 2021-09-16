Emile Ghessen's film about the Nagorno-Karabakh war to be screened in Fresno

A new documentary about the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) will be soon screened in Fresno.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to filmmaker and director, Emile Ghessen, a former Royal Marines Commando, “45 Days: The Fight for a Nation” has screened in Hollywood and is making its way to the Tower Theater on Sunday, September 19, Panorama.am informs.

"45 Days: The Fight for a Nation" will screen at 7 p.m. and will run for 98 minutes, with mingling afterward between 9-11 p.m. It is noted that proceeds from the event will be donated to several Armenian charities supporting those in both Armenia and Artsakh. Both drinks and other concessions will be available to those attending the event.

To note, the film tells the story of the Artsakh conflict, its volunteers and impact on the Armenia people. This groundbreaking documentary will provide insights into irregular warfare, the use of drones in conflict and the stories of fathers and sons who perished during the fight to hold on to Artsakh from Azerbaijani forces.