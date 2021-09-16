Artsakhpress

Society

Aurora to recommend 2021 laureate to direct funds for urgent humanitarian issues in Artsakh

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced the adjustment of the structure of its flagship program, the Aurora Prize.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: From 2022 onwards, half of the Prize award will be directed by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative to combat one of the worst humanitarian crises where human suffering requires urgent intervention. In addition, this year, considering the acute needs of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) affected by the 2020 war, Aurora will recommend the 2021 Aurora Prize Laureate to direct $250,000 (or 25%) of the award funds to addressing urgent humanitarian issues in Artsakh. The Aurora Co-Founders are committed to matching this contribution to bring the total amount to $500,000, IDeA Foundation said in a news release.

Since its inception in 2016, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has awarded an annual Aurora Prize of $1M to outstanding individuals in recognition of their humanitarian work. The Prize is a unique form of Gratitude in Action: its recipients continue the cycle of giving by donating 90% of the award to the organizations that help people in need.

Five years on, the Committee that oversees the Prize has, in consultation with the Aurora Laureates, decided to adjust its structure to better reflect the reality of ongoing global humanitarian crises. The decision on where to direct the funding will be made by the Aurora Laureates together with the Aurora Prize Committee and the Initiative’s Co-Founders.

“As someone who has spent many years working in the midst of an ongoing humanitarian crisis in a conflict zone, I am aware of how badly help is needed there. That is why I am fully supportive of the decision to prioritize addressing such issues and supporting the people who fight them,” noted Dr. Tom Catena, 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate and Chair of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

At the final stage, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative will work with the most recent Laureate to choose or develop up to three projects to be supported or launched with the $500,000 share of the Aurora Prize award in the selected crisis area. The remaining $500,000 of the Aurora Prize award will be distributed in accordance with the Gratitude in Action principle – the next Aurora Prize Laureate will receive a grant and the rest of the funding is to be divided between up to three humanitarian organizations that help people in need in proportions proposed by the Laureate.

The 2021 Aurora Prize Ceremony and accompanying events will take place in Venice, Italy, on October 8-10, 2021, whereas nominations are currently open for the 2022 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity. Until October 31, 2021, any person can submit a nomination for candidates they believe have overcome great personal challenges to help others.


     

Politics

PM Pashinyan and Tajik president discuss bilateral ties, CSTO partnership

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to discuss issues related to bilateral relations and partnership in the CSTO.

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia discusses return of POWs from Azerbaijan with Russian counterpart

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council...

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia discusses return of POWs from Azerbaijan with Russian counterpart

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council...

United States doesn’t consider status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved – Ambassador to Armenia

The United States doesn’t see the status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved, US Ambassador...

Armenia to host 2022 CSTO meetings

The next meetings of the foreign and defense ministerial councils and the committee of heads of security...

Armenia Security Council chief: Azerbaijan policy is obviously provocative

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Wednesday addressed the joint meeting...

Armenian President, Putin’s special envoy discuss intensification of cooperation in science, education fields

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of Russian President...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this, news.am informs.

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The reopened factory in Stepanakert exports pasta to Armenia and Russia

The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the...

Society

Aurora to recommend 2021 laureate to direct funds for urgent humanitarian issues in Artsakh

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced the adjustment of the structure of its flagship program, the Aurora Prize.

New district being built in the Hovsepavan community

A new district is being built in the Hovsepavan community of the Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic....

The production of Artsakh eco-bags has an ecological and social direction: Founder

Eco Zaino is a social enterprise operating in Artsakh.

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund implements unprecedented programs in Artsakh

After the 44-Day Artsakh War, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is implementing unprecedented programs in...

ICRC donates off-road trucks to "Water and Sewerage" and "Water Industry" companies

The ICRC mission in Nagorno Karabakh has donated 5 off-road UAZ trucks to the Water and Sewerage and...

"Teach for Armenia" continues to make every effort to create a hopeful and strong future in Artsakh

The two-year work of the teachers-leaders of the "Teach for Armenia" educational foundation in the rural...

Intra-community roads of Garnaqar to be asphalted : Community leader

The community of Garnaqar of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 131 residents. After the end of the war,...

Military

CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...

Battalion commander jailed in investigation into 2020 December mass capture of Armenian troops

A Lt. Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces who was serving as battalion chief of staff at a military...

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Reserve sergeant receives fatal gunshot wound, says Armenian defense ministry

A reserve sergeant, Mkrtich Hovakimyan, born in 1978, received a fatal gunshot wound at a military outpost...

President Harutyunyan introduced the newly appointed Minister of Defence Kamo Vardanyan to the highest command staff of the Defence Army

On September 13 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defence...

Armenia defense minister to partake in monitoring of Russia-Belarus joint military exercises

An Armenian delegation headed by the Minister of Defense, Arshak Karapetyan, on Monday will take part...

Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

Sport

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

International

B-2 stealth bomber damaged during emergency landing in Missouri

Russia records another 18,841 coronavirus cases

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea, says South

76th United Nations General Assembly session starts in New York

