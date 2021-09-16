New residential district being built in the Hovsepavan community

A new residential district is being built in the Hovsepavan community of the Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The district is envisaged for 92 families displaced by the war.

Martha Danielyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

The new district will have 92 residential houses, each with 1200 square meters of area of land.

The residential houses will have 2, 3, 4 and 5 rooms. The district will have recreation areas with a green zone, playground; an administrative building, a school.

The construction works are carried out by the "Kapavor" LLC. According to preliminary data, the construction will be completed by December 2022, "said M. Danielyan.