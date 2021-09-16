Artsakhpress

The production of Artsakh eco-bags has an ecological and social direction: Founder

Eco Zaino is a social enterprise operating in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS:  It is engaged in the production of cloth bags. The bags, in addition to being trendy, also have an environmental and social orientation.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէZina Gasyan, the founder-director of the company producing eco bags, told "Artsakhpress" that the idea of producing bags arose before the 44-day war; the business idea was realized in 2020.

"My son is my motive power, whose presence always makes me think about where we live, what environment we will leave to our generations. This idea is aimed at preventing natural pollution, reducing the use of plastic bags and removing them from circulation.

The period of realizing the idea coincided with my admission to the School of Social Entrepreneurs in Armenia. While studying the school curriculum, I decided to give the idea a social orientation as well.
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
The situation in Artsakh after the war is different. Today, the production of bags is aimed at raising the living standards of the population and reducing unemployment," said Z. Gasyan.

Zina Gasyan noted that those people are included in the production process who really need work.
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
"The list of beneficiaries includes parents of children with health problems and students. We also try to include our displaced compatriots."

"Our customers are of different ages, mainly from Artsakh and the regions of Armenia. After the war we have an opportunity to send the bags to European countries, as well.
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
If we really want to have a positive shift in the social sphere of post-war Artsakh, then we must support the implementation of social programs ourselves.
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ

     

The production of Artsakh eco-bags has an ecological and social direction: Founder

Eco Zaino is a social enterprise operating in Artsakh.

