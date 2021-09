The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

September 16, 2021, 10:41 CSTO summit kicks off in Tajikistan

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also in attendance.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is taking part online.