Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to discuss issues related to bilateral relations and partnership in the CSTO.

September 16, 2021, 09:52 PM Pashinyan and Tajik president discuss bilateral ties, CSTO partnership

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Pashinyan arrived in Tajikistan in the evening of September 15 for the CSTO summit due Thursday.

On September 17, the Armenian PM will participate in a joint session of the CSTO and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.