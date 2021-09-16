Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

The recently installed Armenian cross-stone was unveiled Wednesday at the central park of Kralupy nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, news.am reported.
The recently installed Armenian cross-stone was unveiled Wednesday at the central park of Kralupy nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, news.am reported.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to discuss issues related to bilateral relations and partnership in the CSTO.
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council...
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council...
The United States doesn’t see the status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved, US Ambassador...
The next meetings of the foreign and defense ministerial councils and the committee of heads of security...
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Wednesday addressed the joint meeting...
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of Russian President...
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this, news.am informs.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...
Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.
On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert...
World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the...
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced the adjustment of the structure of its flagship program, the Aurora Prize.
A new district is being built in the Hovsepavan community of the Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic....
Eco Zaino is a social enterprise operating in Artsakh.
After the 44-Day Artsakh War, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is implementing unprecedented programs in...
The ICRC mission in Nagorno Karabakh has donated 5 off-road UAZ trucks to the Water and Sewerage and...
The two-year work of the teachers-leaders of the "Teach for Armenia" educational foundation in the rural...
The community of Garnaqar of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 131 residents. After the end of the war,...
The narrow-format meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states has kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of...
A Lt. Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces who was serving as battalion chief of staff at a military...
Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...
A reserve sergeant, Mkrtich Hovakimyan, born in 1978, received a fatal gunshot wound at a military outpost...
On September 13 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defence...
An Armenian delegation headed by the Minister of Defense, Arshak Karapetyan, on Monday will take part...
A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
month
week
day