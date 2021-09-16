Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

The recently installed Armenian cross-stone was unveiled Wednesday at the central park of Kralupy nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, news.am reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The person behind the installation of this cross-stone is Telman Nersisjan who, in his remarks at the event, emphasized that this cross-stone is dedicated to the memory of 1.5 million victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

The spiritual leader of the Czech Catholic Church and the Archbishop of Prague, Cardinal Dominik Duka, said his word of blessing. He reflected not only on the deprivations suffered by the Armenian people and the memory of millions of victims during the aforesaid genocide, but also the plight of the Armenians living in Armenia today, noting that Armenia is surrounded by enemies and the question of its existence is raised even now.