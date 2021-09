The search for the remains of the fallen servicemen was carried out Wednesday in the Hadrut region of Artsakh.

September 16, 2021, 09:10 Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result, the remains of another Armenian soldier were found, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

His identity will be determined after a forensic medical examination.