After the 44-Day Artsakh War, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is implementing unprecedented programs in Artsakh, including providing housing to displaced families.

September 15, 2021, 19:04 The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund implements unprecedented programs in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Deputy Director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, Ararat Khlghatyan told"Artsakhpress".

“At present, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is implementing a program to build about 1,075 apartments in Artsakh, including 530 in Stepanakert, 224 in Ajapnyak, 50 in Hovsepavan, 200 apartments and 80 private houses in Ivanyan.

We also implement road construction projects in Artsakh.

During this visit we witnessed a number of construction projects being implemented in Artsakh. We are going to realize other initiatives, in particular, to build residential buildings with about 120 apartments in Stepanakert and 32 in Askeran, to construct external water pipes in Chartar - Berdashen communities, to improve 5.4 km of road section in Mokhratagh community of Martakert region,” he said.

Ararat Khlghatyan assesses the progress of the programs as satisfactory and according to the schedule. "We already have two residential buildings on Tumanyan Street that are being completed, one of which has 108 and the other one 153 apartments.

By the end of the year, about 300 apartments will be provided to our displaced compatriots," he said.