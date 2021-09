Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 18,841 to 7,194,926 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, Tass informs.

September 15, 2021, 17:29 Russia records another 18,841 coronavirus cases

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.26%.