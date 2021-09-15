ICRC donates off-road trucks to

The ICRC mission in Nagorno Karabakh has donated 5 off-road UAZ trucks to the Water and Sewerage and “Water Industry” CJSC, which will be provided to the regions and the capital Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The donation of the vehicles was planned before the summer heat and drought, which led to water shortages, especially in Stepanakert. In the case of the current water supply problem, this donation becomes more significant. According to Head of the Nagorno-Karabakh Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross Bertrand Lamon, the ICRC aims to help the NKR water bodies to successfully fulfill their responsibilities to provide water to the population.

"Water is vital for life, and seasonal scarcity makes life more difficult for people who face many humanitarian problems that have arisen as a result of the escalation of the conflict in 2020.

We will continue to help the population providing them clean water, necessary sanitary conditions and healthy environment,” he said.

It should be noted that before that the ICRC had donated to Stepanakert 25 mobile water tanks, which are now installed in the areas most affected by water scarcity.