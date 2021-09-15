The two-year work of the teacher-leaders of the "Teach for Armenia" educational foundation in the rural schools of Armenia and Artsakh has been summarized.

September 15, 2021, 14:19 "Teach for Armenia" continues to make every effort to create a hopeful and strong future in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armen Hovhannisyan, Artsakh Regional Director of the "Teach for Armenia" Educational Foundation, told "Artsakhpress" that every year "Teach for Armenia" sends more teachers to the border communities of Artsakh and Armenia.



During the last two years, 47 teacher-leaders were sent to Artsakh to teach in 6 regions of the country. In addition to teaching school subjects, teachers implement community impact programs in their communities, through which both program participants and students identify problems in communities, schools and provide solutions.



During the most difficult period for Artsakh, the teacher-leaders of "Teach for Armenia", regardless of the pandemic and war, carried out lessons even in shelters. Later, our devotees, moving to different regions of Armenia, found their students displaced from Artsakh or continued to teach in other communities of Artsakh, joining the “Teach for Armenia during a state of emergency” program.



"During the six months of the program, more than 60 specialists worked with more than 1,800 Artsakh students continuing their education in Artsakh, in seven regions of Armenia, in more than 75 schools located in Yerevan and in other hospitable places," said Hovhannisyan.



According to our interlocutor, at the beginning of the year "Teach for Armenia" announced about the support fund, according to which the participants of the fund's two-year Leadership Development program will receive financial support to improve their transportation and living conditions. With the support of the fund, four people who lost their homes due to the war returned to Artsakh with their families and they are currently teaching in Artsakh.



"Teach for Armenia" continues to make every effort to create a hopeful and strong future in Artsakh,” said Armen Hovhannisyan, in particular.