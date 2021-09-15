United States doesn’t consider status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved – Ambassador to Armenia

The United States doesn’t see the status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy told reporters.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We don’t see the status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved. We see the need for a comprehensive settlement that requires negotiations, and that is one very important way to try to address the various tensions that we have been seeing particularly in the border areas”, the US Ambassador said.