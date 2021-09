The next meetings of the foreign and defense ministerial councils and the committee of heads of security councils of CSTO member states will take place in Armenia in the first half of 2022, the CSTO stated.

September 15, 2021, 12:45 Armenia to host 2022 CSTO meetings

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “An individual protocol decision has been made in this regard,” the CSTO said.