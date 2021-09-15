The community of Garnaqar of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 131 residents. After the end of the war, all the villagers have returned.

September 15, 2021, 12:37 Intra-community roads of Garnaqar to be asphalted. Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Erik Martirosyan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the war, 6 displaced families have resettled in the village. We are ready to provide houses to 6 more families. There are 30 students in the school. We do not have a kindergarten. There are very few pre-school children in the village. We have a club building, where two rooms have been provided to the municipality for carrying out activities. We do not have a ceremony hall.

Intra-community roads are in a deplorable condition. It is planned to be asphalted next year. The village is gasified, provided with electricity. We have a water problem. We get water for several hours a day. We do not have transport operating in the village," E. Martirosyan mentioned.

The head of the community informed that fortunately, the village did not suffer any material or human losses during the 44-day Artsakh war. According to him, the villagers are engaged in cattle breeding and beekeeping.