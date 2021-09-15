Intra-community roads of Garnaqar to be asphalted : Community leader

Artsakhpress

The community of Garnaqar of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 131 residents. After the end of the war, all the villagers have returned.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Erik Martirosyan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the war, 6 displaced families have resettled in the village. We are ready to provide houses to 6 more families. There are 30 students in the school. We do not have a kindergarten. There are very few pre-school children in the village. We have a club building, where two rooms have been provided to the municipality for carrying out activities. We do not have a ceremony hall.

Intra-community roads are in a deplorable condition. It is planned to be asphalted next year. The village is gasified, provided with electricity. We have a water problem. We get water for several hours a day. We do not have transport operating in the village," E. Martirosyan mentioned.

The head of the community informed that fortunately, the village did not suffer any material or human losses during the 44-day Artsakh war. According to him, the villagers are engaged in cattle breeding and beekeeping.

 


     

United States doesn’t consider status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved – Ambassador to Armenia

The United States doesn’t see the status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy told reporters.

Armenia to host 2022 CSTO meetings

The next meetings of the foreign and defense ministerial councils and the committee of heads of security...

Armenia Security Council chief: Azerbaijan policy is obviously provocative

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Wednesday addressed the joint meeting...

Armenian President, Putin’s special envoy discuss intensification of cooperation in science, education fields

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of Russian President...

Russian deputy FM, ICRC President discuss NK humanitarian problems

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Vershinin and President of the International Committee of Red...

Iran ambassador tries to discuss, with Azerbaijan presidential aide, demarche against Iranian trucks in Armenia

Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi tried to discuss with Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev...

Armenia, Slovakia to implement joint programs in energy, IT industry

Armenia and Slovakia are going to develop the cooperation in a number of areas, Foreign Minister Ararat...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this, news.am informs.

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexey Miller discuss Armenian-Russian energy cooperation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom PJSC Management...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in...

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The reopened factory in Stepanakert exports pasta to Armenia and Russia

The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the...

5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

A total of 117 COVID-19 tests were conducted Tuesday in Artsakh. And five new cases of the coronavirus...

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan got acquainted with the restoration works of number 10 school in Stepanakert damaged by the war

On September 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited 10 basic school after Avetik...

Mehmana has a great potential for resettlement. Community Leader

The number of residents of Mehmana community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has a decreasing tendency.

Ivan Korčok invites Ararat Mirzoyan to Slovakia

Reaffirming the growing dynamic of relations, Armenia and Slovakia are boosting joint work.

No displaced family resettled in Khnkavan after the war

The Khnkavan community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 175 inhabitants. After the end of the war,...

657 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

657 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number...

Battalion commander jailed in investigation into 2020 December mass capture of Armenian troops

A Lt. Colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces who was serving as battalion chief of staff at a military base in Khtsaberd (Artsakh) where 62 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by the Azerbaijani military on December 13, 2020 has been placed into custody on charges of desertion, failure to obey the superior’s order, negligence, absence without official leave and bribery, the Investigative Committee said.

Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Reserve sergeant receives fatal gunshot wound, says Armenian defense ministry

A reserve sergeant, Mkrtich Hovakimyan, born in 1978, received a fatal gunshot wound at a military outpost...

President Harutyunyan introduced the newly appointed Minister of Defence Kamo Vardanyan to the highest command staff of the Defence Army

On September 13 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defence...

Armenia defense minister to partake in monitoring of Russia-Belarus joint military exercises

An Armenian delegation headed by the Minister of Defense, Arshak Karapetyan, on Monday will take part...

CSTO joint meeting participants to adopt about 20 documents

The joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers, and the Committee...

Russian peacekeepers clear over 180 hectares of land of mines in Artsakh’s Martuni region

Russian peacekeepers have carried out mine clearance in the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

United States doesn’t consider status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved – Ambassador to Armenia
Armenia Security Council chief: Azerbaijan policy is obviously provocative
Armenia to host 2022 CSTO meetings
Armenian President, Putin’s special envoy discuss intensification of cooperation in science, education fields
Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea, says South

76th United Nations General Assembly session starts in New York

Georgia reports 3,221 new cases of coronavirus, 54 deaths in the past day

Russia records another 17,837 coronavirus cases

