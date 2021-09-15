Armenian President, Putin’s special envoy discuss intensification of cooperation in science, education fields

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation, the Armenian President's press office stated.

September 15, 2021

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, they discussed the avenues for closer Armenian-Russian relations in the cultural, scientific, scholar, and education spheres, as well as the implementation of new respective programs and initiatives.

In the context of deepening the humanitarian ties, they highlighted the cooperation between young creators, academicians, artists and public figures and the organization of joint events.

President Sarkissian informed his guest that this year Armenia will host the 6th STARMUS international festival on science and art, as well as the Armenian Summit of Minds which will focus on global and regional geopolitics, new technologies, including artificial intelligence and biotechnologies.

Armen Sarkissian said that they are expecting the active engagement of Russian partners to all those events and discussions.