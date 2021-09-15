5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

A total of 117 COVID-19 tests were conducted Tuesday in Artsakh. And five new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: At present, 24 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19; five patients are in severe condition.

A total of 12,453 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,098 of them have come back positive.