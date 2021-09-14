On September 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited 10 basic school after Avetik Isahakyan in Stepanakert and got acquainted with the restoration of a building damaged by a rocket fire during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020 against Artsakh, the Presidential Office stated.

September 14, 2021, 18:29 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan got acquainted with the restoration works of number 10 school in Stepanakert damaged by the war

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of state expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work, instructing construction officials to complete the installation of new windows by the end of September, providing the necessary conditions for pupils and teachers to carry out a normal lesson.

Arayik Harutyunyan was interested in the reconstruction of the school buildings and stage repair work envisaged by the project and emphasized that they should be put into operation as soon as possible.