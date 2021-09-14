Artsakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh where the remains of another serviceman was found.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: His identity will be determined after a forensic examination.

Since the truce, the remains of a total of 1,666 people, including civilians have been found in and removed from the seized territories of Artsakh as a result of searches.