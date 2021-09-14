The number of residents of Mehmana community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has a decreasing tendency.
Mehmana has a great potential for resettlement. Community Leader
The school and the kindergarten have not been operating for seven years. Families with children of school and preschool age moved to the city of Martakert. The rural roads are in good condition. We have a community hall and an aid station.
Mehmana is rich in historical and cultural monuments: "Panaya" (1249) and St. Astvatsatsin (1228) churches, 13th century cross stone, old tombstones ... Mehmana was the richest village around.
There were a lot of fruit trees, especially apple trees," said the head of the community.