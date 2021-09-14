The number of residents of Mehmana community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has a decreasing tendency.

September 14, 2021, 17:07 Mehmana has a great potential for resettlement. Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Avag Mkrdumyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The village was founded a long time ago by four Greek miners who moved to Artsakh to work here. That is why our village has got the name "Greek". In our small village we have many vacant houses but they need to be renovated. We are ready to provide them to our displaced compatriots.

The school and the kindergarten have not been operating for seven years. Families with children of school and preschool age moved to the city of Martakert. The rural roads are in good condition. We have a community hall and an aid station.

Mehmana is rich in historical and cultural monuments: "Panaya" (1249) and St. Astvatsatsin (1228) churches, 13th century cross stone, old tombstones ... Mehmana was the richest village around.

There were a lot of fruit trees, especially apple trees," said the head of the community.