Georgia reports 3,221 new cases of coronavirus, 54 deaths in the past day

Georgia has reported 3,221 new cases of coronavirus, 2,990 recoveries and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours. 27,772 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia, Agenda.ge reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: 37,717 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 24,507 of the 37,717 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,210 were PCR tests. The country has had 585,036 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

7.58 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 20% of Georgian population fully vaccinated. 548,951 of the 585,036 patients have recovered, while 8,287 have died from the virus.