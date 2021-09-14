US, Japan and South Korea discuss new North Korean missile tests

Diplomats of the United States, Japan and South Korea held a trilateral meeting in Tokyo, during which they discussed the DPRK's testing of a new long-range cruise missile, news.am informs, citing Kyodo.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The parties also agreed to continue close cooperation on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, to achieve which sanctions will be applied against Pyongyang.

According to the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea (CTAC), North Korea's missiles hit targets at a distance of 1,500 km.

The Japanese diplomat stressed that if the new North Korean missile is indeed capable of covering a distance of 1,500 km, then this poses a direct threat to the peace and security of Japan. The country's authorities also promised to continue to strengthen their defensive capabilities.