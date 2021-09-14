Artsakhpress

Politics

Iran ambassador tries to discuss, with Azerbaijan presidential aide, demarche against Iranian trucks in Armenia

Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi tried to discuss with Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev the illegal demarche against Iranian trucks being carried out by Azerbaijani border guards on the occupied section of the Goris-Kapan motorway in Syunik Province of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Azerbaijani media, the participants themselves informed about this meeting on their Twitter pages. However, no other details of the meeting are presented, except for the exchange of cordiality.

To note, the Azerbaijani military stationed on the Goris-Kapan motorway have decided to charge a fee from the Iranian truckers for passing through "Azerbaijani territory."


     

Armenia, Slovakia to implement joint programs in energy, IT industry

Armenia and Slovakia are going to develop the cooperation in a number of areas, Foreign Minister Ararat...

Armenian PM, French Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group discuss ways of NK conflict settlement

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti,...

Armenian PM, EU Special Representative discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation led by EU Special Representative...

Ararat Mirzoyan and Toivo Klaar discuss regional security

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today the delegation led by EU Special Representative...

EU special representative for South Caucasus arrives in Armenia

The European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo...

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by 0.97 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The reopened factory in Stepanakert exports pasta to Armenia and Russia

The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the...

Oil prices rise slightly

World oil prices rose symbolically on Wednesday morning - mainly the US WTI mark - after declining a...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1...

Ivan Korčok invites Ararat Mirzoyan to Slovakia

Reaffirming the growing dynamic of relations, Armenia and Slovakia are boosting joint work.

657 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

657 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number...

4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

A total of 117 COVID-19 tests were conducted Monday in Artsakh. And four new cases of the coronavirus...

First batch of 25,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine sent by France arrives in Armenia

The first batch of 25,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine sent by France has arrived at the Zvartnots International...

The assortment of Artsakh herbal teas replenished with a new product

Herbal tea called "Berdashen" has been producing in Artsakh since August 2021.

33 displaced families resettled in Khnapat

The Khnapat community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 1162 residents. All the residents have returned...

There is a great demand for natural care products made in Stepanakert

Narine Grigoryan, the head of the laboratory of the chemical research department of the Artsakh Scientific...

Reserve sergeant receives fatal gunshot wound, says Armenian defense ministry

A reserve sergeant, Mkrtich Hovakimyan, born in 1978, received a fatal gunshot wound at a military outpost located in a southeasterly direction of Armenia " according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules of organization of military service".

President Harutyunyan introduced the newly appointed Minister of Defence Kamo Vardanyan to the highest command staff of the Defence Army

On September 13 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defence...

Armenia defense minister to partake in monitoring of Russia-Belarus joint military exercises

An Armenian delegation headed by the Minister of Defense, Arshak Karapetyan, on Monday will take part...

CSTO joint meeting participants to adopt about 20 documents

The joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers, and the Committee...

Russian peacekeepers clear over 180 hectares of land of mines in Artsakh’s Martuni region

Russian peacekeepers have carried out mine clearance in the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Remains of another fallen soldier found in Varanda

On September 9, the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda...

Armenian Defense Minister receives new Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 9 the newly-appointed commander of...

Putin holds meeting with Syria’s Assad at Kremlin
US, Japan and South Korea discuss new North Korean missile tests
Iran ambassador tries to discuss, with Azerbaijan presidential aide, demarche against Iranian trucks in Armenia
Ivan Korčok invites Ararat Mirzoyan to Slovakia
Biden to host leaders of Australia, India and Japan on Sep 24
Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Putin holds meeting with Syria’s Assad at Kremlin

US, Japan and South Korea discuss new North Korean missile tests

Biden to host leaders of Australia, India and Japan on Sep 24

Putin refers to persisting presence of foreign troops in Syria as problem

