First batch of 25,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine sent by France arrives in Armenia

The first batch of 25,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine sent by France has arrived at the Zvartnots International Airport of Armenia in the morning of September 14, the French Embassy in Armenia said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Chargé d’affaires of the French Embassy in Armenia Christophe Katsahian and representatives of the Armenian Ministries of Healthcare and Foreign Affairs were at the airport.

The rest of the deliveries will continue tomorrow and in coming weeks in coordination with the Armenian authorities.