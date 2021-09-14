The Khnkavan community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 175 inhabitants. After the end of the war, all the residents have returned to the village.
No displaced family resettled in Khnkavan after the war
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Lorik Abrahamyan told "Artsakhpress".
"No displaced family has resettled in the village after the war. But we have vacant 6 houses. We will gladly provide them after the renovation. The local school is elementary. It has 8 students.
We do not have a kindergarten. There number of the pre-school children is few. There is a community center, an aid station and a club in the community; the buildings of which need to be renovated. We do not have a ceremony hall. We do not have a water supply problem,” he said.
The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 1 of their fellow-villagers has fallen, one of them has been wounded and another fellow-villager is considered missing.
According to him, due to the lack of equipment, the villagers are not engaged in agriculture. Livestock and beekeeping are among the areas of employment.