The Khnkavan community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 175 inhabitants. After the end of the war, all the residents have returned to the village.

September 14, 2021, 12:31 No displaced family resettled in Khnkavan after the war

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Lorik Abrahamyan told "Artsakhpress".

"No displaced family has resettled in the village after the war. But we have vacant 6 houses. We will gladly provide them after the renovation. The local school is elementary. It has 8 students.

We do not have a kindergarten. There number of the pre-school children is few. There is a community center, an aid station and a club in the community; the buildings of which need to be renovated. We do not have a ceremony hall. We do not have a water supply problem,” he said.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 1 of their fellow-villagers has fallen, one of them has been wounded and another fellow-villager is considered missing.

According to him, due to the lack of equipment, the villagers are not engaged in agriculture. Livestock and beekeeping are among the areas of employment.