Armenia and Slovakia are going to develop the cooperation in a number of areas, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korčok in Yerevan on September 14.

September 14, 2021, 11:19 Armenia, Slovakia to implement joint programs in energy, IT industry

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: FM Mirzoyan said that he has discussed with his Slovak counterpart the bilateral relations, as well as the ways of utilizing the cooperation potential in different branches of economy.

“The relations between our countries have developed in all directions, and today we reaffirmed that that we need to make efforts to further intensify those ties. This, firstly, relates to the political dialogue. We have a high-level political dialogue, and that dialogue refers to both the bilateral and the multilateral relations. We also talked about the economic relations, especially about the existing potential which is not utilized yet. We need to make joint efforts for the development of energy, information technologies, as well as in the fields of culture and science. I would like to inform that we have outlined certain actions that we are going to implement soon with joint efforts”, the Armenian FM said.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to Slovakia and its people for the support provided to Armenia both during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Artsakh War, and also for the position adopted by that country.