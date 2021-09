657 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 249,803, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: 16 patients died, bringing the death toll to 5034.

416 persons recovered from COVID-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 233,521.

As of September 14, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 10,068.