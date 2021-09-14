Herbal tea called "Berdashen" has been producing in Artsakh since August 2021.

September 14, 2021, 10:30 The assortment of Artsakh herbal teas replenished with a new product

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Erna Soghomonyan, the producer of the tea said that the herbs are collected from the mountains and fields of the village of Berdashen of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

"The idea of ​​making tea originated in my native Berdashen. I gathered the herbs and started the preparations. The teas are a combination of about 10 herbs: thyme, wild oregano, mint, strawflower, lime, camomile, hawthorn and hypericum "said E. Soghomonyan.

Having tasted all the mixes, we have chosen 3 Armenian names for the product: Metakse, Gisane, Shahane. In the future we plan to increase our product. We still consume the tea online. The first batch of the product was sold within hours and we have started the production of a larger batch.

Each of us must contribute to the creation of Armenian products in Artsakh. Especially in this difficult post-war period, both the people of Artsakh and Artsakh must stand firm, show the world our strength and ability," she said, in particular.