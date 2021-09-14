A reserve sergeant, Mkrtich Hovakimyan, born in 1978, received a fatal gunshot wound at a military outpost located in a southeasterly direction of Armenia " according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules of organization of military service".

September 14, 2021, 09:57 Reserve sergeant receives fatal gunshot wound, says Armenian defense ministry

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The incident took place around 22:00, September 13.

“An investigation is underway to fully determine the circumstances of the incident,” the Ministry of Defense said.