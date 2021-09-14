Putin refers to persisting presence of foreign troops in Syria as problem

Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to persisting presence of foreign troops in Syria without the permission of the country’s authorities as a problem at a meeting with the Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the Kremlin on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I consider the main problem the fact that foreign armed forces, without the permission of the United Nations Organization, without your sanctions, are still present on separate territories of the country, which evidently contradicts the international law and prevents you from undertaking best efforts for the country’s consolidation and for moving towards its recovery with rates possible if the whole territory was controlled by the legal government," Putin said.